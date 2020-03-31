Alex Jones has revealed that Tuesday's show of The One Show is going to be emotional as she prepares to say goodbye to her co-host Matt Baker. The presenter, who has fronted the BBC show alongside Matt for nine years, posted a throwback snap of the pair to mark their final appearance together. "Goodbyes are always hard @mattbakerofficial so it's gonna be a tough @bbconeshow tonight," she wrote. "Join us at 7pm... we might all need some tissues." [sic]

Alex Jones shared this photo with Matt Baker

Matt's final episode will see him present from home as he is still in quarantine after a family member showed coronavirus symptoms. Fans of the pair immediately rushed to express their sadness over the host's departure, with one saying: "Very sad to see Matt leave, yes you are a fabulous team." Another remarked: "Big (virtual!) hugs to you both, he will definitely be missed. Hope you can all have a proper celebration when this has all passed." A third fan also suggested: "You will need to have @mattbakerofficial as a guest on The One Show @alexjonesthomson after all this madness is over, for an official goodbye."

MORE: Matt Baker has the sweetest birthday surprise for Alex Jones despite being in isolation

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Baker's sweet birthday surprise for Alex Jones

After Matt shared his news back in December, Alex has since admitted no-one has been hired to permanently fill his seat. Instead, show bosses have decided, for the time being, to introduce a new host every week following Matt's departure. "We decided that we aren’t going to rush into a decision of who to replace him," Alex recently told the Sun's TV Mag. "Matt nailed it, but it’s a hard job. And it's got to be someone I can have a laugh with."

READ: Everything you need to know about Alex Jones' husband

The 43-year-old added: "We’ll probably have guest hosts a week at a time over summer. We’ve been racking our brains and there are lists and lists [of people], but I think the right person will become obvious in their own way." As for who Alex would love to see sat next to her on the sofa, she said: "There are loads of presenters and comedians I would love to see doing it permanently – my dream co-host is an amalgamation of different people – but they have got commitments. I’m hoping the universe will send the right person."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.