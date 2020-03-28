Alex Jones reveals why The One Show has yet to replace Matt Baker The TV presenter announced his departure from the BBC One show in December

Alex Jones has revealed that The One Show is struggling to find a replacement for co-star Matt Baker. The TV star announced in December that he will step down in the spring after nine years on the show – but Alex admitted no-one has been hired to permanently fill his seat. Instead, show bosses have decided, for the time being, to introduce a new host every week following Matt's departure. "We decided that we aren’t going to rush into a decision of who to replace him," Alex told the Sun's TV Mag. "Matt nailed it, but it’s a hard job. And it’s got to be someone I can have a laugh with."

The 43-year-old added: "We’ll probably have guest hosts a week at a time over summer. We’ve been racking our brains and there are lists and lists [of people], but I think the right person will become obvious in their own way." As for who Alex would love to see sat next to her on the sofa, she said: "There are loads of presenters and comedians I would love to see doing it permanently – my dream co-host is an amalgamation of different people – but they have got commitments. I’m hoping the universe will send the right person."

Matt fought back tears when he confirmed he is leaving The One Show during an episode in December. Sharing the reasons for his decision, the 42-year-old said he was excited about new career opportunities, but added, "most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed".

Appearing alongside one of his co-hosts Angellica Bell, Matt told viewers: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."

