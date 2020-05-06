Gogglebox spin-off coming to E4 - get the details 

Gogglebox has been one of the best things on television during the nationwide lockdown - so it hardly seems surprising that E4 has arranged to bring us more content - this time from across the pond! The network will be airing the US celebrity version of the popular reality show on Wednesday 13 May, where huge stars including Raven-Symone, Parks and Recreation's actor Rob Lowe and Meghan Trainor will be enjoying lots of great telly!

Rob Lowe is one of the US celebs on the show

Other stars who will be appearing on the show including JoJo Siwa, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and chef Curtis Stone. Speaking about bringing the show to the UK audience, controller of E4 Karl Warner said: "Gogglebox is the constant comfort everyone's loving at the moment and I'm thrilled we're able to offer America's take on it with some of its biggest stars exclusively on E4 and All 4."

Viewers have loved watching the usual show on Channel 4

Despite fans loving that Gogglebox has been able to continue during the lockdown due to cameras already set up in the casts' homes, there have been several complaints about social distancing on the show. Defending themselves, the Malone family took to Twitter earlier in the week, writing: "Just going to put this out there so we are all up to date, I know the social distancing rules too, I love my grandkids, I would never put them or anyone else’s health in danger. My daughter and her children live with us, so she can go to work as a nurse."

Meanwhile, fan favourite Sid Siddiqui has had to miss the latest series due to living apart from his son. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "A big hi to all my friends, I don’t feel you’re fans but my best and close friends. I am sorry for my absence from #Gogglebox, your kind & beautiful messages always overwhelm me with a touch of sadness. These difficult times will pass. Please #bestrong #besafe."