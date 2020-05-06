Everything you need to know about Netflix's Virgin River season two Are you ready for Virgin River season two?

Netflix's drama Virgin River was a huge hit with viewers thanks to the sweet, romantic storyline based on the books by Robyn Carr. The series follows Mel Monroe, a midwife who moves to a small town in California where she struggles to back a new start after leaving behind a difficult past. So what do we know about a second season, and when it might be released on the streaming service? Find out here...



After the popularity of season one, which aired in December 2019, Netflix has indeed confirmed that the show will be back from a second season - with reports suggesting that filming may have finished ahead of the worldwide lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic after having started in September 2019.

Are you looking forward to season two?

As such, this could mean that we might be expecting the next instalment of the show either in late 2020 or early 2021. However, if the series still needs filming, it would mean a longer wait until production companies are allowed to resume filming. Chatting about the TV show, author Robyn Carr told The Washington Post: "It's so exciting to be a part of the romance genre movement taking place in Hollywood. I’ve been telling my readers to think of it as a brand new Virgin River adventure with your favourite characters."

Season two has reportedly finished filming

She also told Forbes that the show had made changes she hadn't considered while writing the books, explaining: "They came up with some new ideas and storylines, some of which I found myself saying, 'Damn, I wish I’d thought about that. That’s a pretty good angle, it’s innovative.'" With over 20 books in the romantic series, we're guessing that the Netflix series has plenty of material to work with!

