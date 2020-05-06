Ricky Gervais delights fans with exciting After Life 3 news The Netflix hit is currently number one in the UK

Ricky Gervais delighted fans on Wednesday evening when he confirmed that Netflix has ordered another season of his hit show After Life. Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote: "Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number one again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I do another season. This is all your fault." Netflix UK also tweeted: "NEWS: After Life will return for season 3." Fans quickly expressed their excitement over the news, with one commenting: "Please do. Sobbing then laughing can be so cathartic. Just gets better and better." Another added: "Netflix are correct. We need season three."

After LIfe 3 has been confirmed!

The first series, released last year, was praised by critics and viewers alike for its ability to make the audience laugh and cry in one sitting – sometimes in the same scene – and it seems that the new six episodes are no different as the show's second season is currently number one on Netflix in the UK.

As soon as series two dropped at the end of March, viewers flocked to social media to express their joy at the comedy, which eventually led to the show's hashtag trending. One person wrote: "Just got done with After Life Season 2 and WOW amazing got me in the feelings well done @rickygervais and cast #AfterLife2," while a second user wrote: "#AfterLife @rickygervais is making me cry again! #AfterLife2."

After Life 3 has no release date yet

After Life 2 sees actor and comedian Ricky, who is also known for roles in The Office and Extras, star once again as bereaved Tony, a writer whose wife Lisa sadly passed away from cancer. In the first series, viewers saw the widower struggle to come to terms with his wife's death and get to grips with ordinary life.

The official synopsis for the second series reads: "Whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him. Each grappling with their own problems and only to be intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down." We can't wait to see what After Life 3 has in store!

