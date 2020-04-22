Line of Duty actor to star in brand new Netflix show from Money Heist creator - watch We think this drama from the creator of Money Heist will be a huge hit

Are you a big fan of Money Heist? Then you definitely won't want to miss this one! Starring Line of Duty star Daniel Mays, The Capture actress Laura Haddock and Victoria star Laurence Fox, the new series White Lines follows a young woman who goes to Ibiza to investigate to disappearance of her brother. Watch the trailer here...

WATCH: New Netflix show White Lines trailer

The official synopsis reads: "The body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza. When his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened, her investigation leads her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge." Unliked Money Heist, the ten-part series will mostly be in English - and will launch on Netflix on 15 May. We don't know about you, but this one is definitely going on our must-watch list!