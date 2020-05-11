Why Dead to Me 2 is the next Netflix show you need to watch if you're a comedy fan Are you watching the Netflix series?

The brand new season of Dead to Me could not have come at a better time. Since we're all having to remain at home, we're relying on Netflix more than ever. So when the streaming giant dropped the second instalment of the comedy-drama over the weekend, we didn't hesitate to binge it in one sitting. The second season continues to follow the complicated and entwined lives of Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) and all the situations they find themselves in and try to get out of. If you haven't yet caught up on the first series of Dead to Me (where have you been?!) then beware of season one spoilers ahead! Here's why series two will become your next obsession…

WATCH: Official trailer for Netflix's Dead to Me 2

What is Dead to Me season 2 about?

The second instalment of the dark comedy picks up almost immediately where the first left off – the morning after to be precise. Jen and Judy are dealing with the fallout of the death of Steve, Judy's ex-fiancé, after he ended up dead in Jen's pool at the end of season one. The two must find a way of getting rid of the body while keeping it a secret from everyone around them, but of course it's never that simple. While discovering a bit more about the truth behind his death, we find out more about his family – making Jen and Judy's situation all the more complicated.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in dark comedy Dead to Me 2

Who is in Dead to Me season 2?

The usual favourites are back for season two including Christina Applegate reprising her role as Jen, a widow with a potty-mouth, and Linda Cardellini as Judy, her accidental best friend who, on the surface at least, is the complete opposite to Jen. James Marsden also appears once again in the new series, and Max Jenkins and Diana-Maria Riva also reprise their roles. Joining the cast for the second season is Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation, White Collar) as Michelle, Judy's new love interest.

Christina and Linda as Jen and Judy in season two of the hit Netflix show

What else is there to know about Dead to Me season 2?

Apart from being hilariously dark, the second season has its own unexpected twists and turns right from its first episode. Jen's foul-mouthed yet witty one-liners will leave you in stitches, Judy's new romance will warm your heart, and you'll find yourself feeling all the more engrossed in the lives of a couple of fugitives. We loved it!

