Paul Mescal (and his chain) is the man of the moment after winning the hearts of the nation while playing Connell in the hit BBC Three series, Normal People. As well as being a brilliant actor, Paul's Instagram account has also revealed him to be quite the songbird. Playing the piano, the star filmed himself performing a slow version of Sia's Chandelier - and it looks like even YouTube sensation Tanya Burr was impressed!

Paul captioned the post: "My sister @nellmescal is better than me!" Tanya replied: "Beautifullllllll," while a heart-eyed emoji, while the official Normal People account added: "It’s actually a bit unfair that you’re this talented." His sister Nell also chimed in, joking: "Coming for my brand." Paul replied: "Cop on and stop shouting at me."

The Irish actor recently opened up about the show on BBC Radio 1, and joked about the popularity of the chain necklace that he wore throughout the series - which now has its own Instagram account. He said: "It’s slightly terrifying. I’d be slightly embarrassed if the chain account took over my follower count. But it’s probably going to happen at some time so I better just reconcile that fact, that the chain will always be more popular than I am. But it was a couple of days after the show aired I saw like a little page started somewhere and now it’s like this beast that’s growing legs. I think it’s just so funny coz… it’s a chain."

He continued: "Hopefully we’re doing a good thing for chains all around the world and we’ll see them getting the correct respect that they deserve. We’ve been sleeping on chains far too long in my opinion."