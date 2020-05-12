Normal People producer confirms future of show Would you like to see more of Connell and Marianne in the future?

After the huge success of Normal People season one, it seems hardly surprising that fans are keen for a second instalment, even though the 12-part series fully covered Sally Rooney's novel. The show's co-producer, Ed Guiney, opened up about whether there would be a second season in a recent interview - and there's good news and bad news!

He explained that while there were no plans for a second season "in the short term," they are intending to adapt Sally's debut novel, Conversations with Friends. He said: "It's the same basic team. Lenny's [Abrahamson] going to direct it and is across it as an EP. And Alice Birch and all of us at Element Pictures. So, in a way, that's what we'll be turning our attention to next. But maybe down the line we'll come back to Connell and Marianne."

Speaking about the upcoming adaptation, Lenny added: "I love Conversations with Friends, its depth, humour and freshness, and it’s an honour to be involved in bringing it to the screen." The synopsis for Sally's book reads: "Frances is twenty-one years old, cool-headed, and darkly observant. A college student and aspiring writer, she devotes herself to a life of the mind - and to the beautiful and endlessly self-possessed Bobbi, her best friend and comrade-in-arms.

"Lovers at school, the two young women now perform spoken-word poetry together in Dublin, where a journalist named Melissa spots their potential. Drawn into Melissa's orbit, Frances is reluctantly impressed by the older woman's sophisticated home and tall, handsome husband. Private property, Frances believes, is a cultural evil - and Nick, a bored actor who never quite lived up to his potential, looks like patriarchy made flesh. But however amusing their flirtation seems at first, it gives way to a strange intimacy neither of them expect."

