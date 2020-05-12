Emmy Griffiths
Normal People producer has opened up about whether there will be a series two following the show's immense popularity
After the huge success of Normal People season one, it seems hardly surprising that fans are keen for a second instalment, even though the 12-part series fully covered Sally Rooney's novel. The show's co-producer, Ed Guiney, opened up about whether there would be a second season in a recent interview - and there's good news and bad news!
He explained that while there were no plans for a second season "in the short term," they are intending to adapt Sally's debut novel, Conversations with Friends. He said: "It's the same basic team. Lenny's [Abrahamson] going to direct it and is across it as an EP. And Alice Birch and all of us at Element Pictures. So, in a way, that's what we'll be turning our attention to next. But maybe down the line we'll come back to Connell and Marianne."
The BBC Three show has been a huge hit
Speaking about the upcoming adaptation, Lenny added: "I love Conversations with Friends, its depth, humour and freshness, and it’s an honour to be involved in bringing it to the screen." The synopsis for Sally's book reads: "Frances is twenty-one years old, cool-headed, and darkly observant. A college student and aspiring writer, she devotes herself to a life of the mind - and to the beautiful and endlessly self-possessed Bobbi, her best friend and comrade-in-arms.
"Lovers at school, the two young women now perform spoken-word poetry together in Dublin, where a journalist named Melissa spots their potential. Drawn into Melissa's orbit, Frances is reluctantly impressed by the older woman's sophisticated home and tall, handsome husband. Private property, Frances believes, is a cultural evil - and Nick, a bored actor who never quite lived up to his potential, looks like patriarchy made flesh. But however amusing their flirtation seems at first, it gives way to a strange intimacy neither of them expect."
