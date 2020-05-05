﻿
Normal People's Connell

Normal People star Paul Mescal reveals what happened to Connell's chain necklace  

The chain from Normal People now has its own Instagram account 

Emmy Griffiths

BBC's new series Normal People, which follows the love story of Connell and Marianne over the years, has become a huge success since its release - shooting the show's leads, Paul Mascal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, into overnight stars. However, there is one other thing that stole the show in all 12 episodes, is the subject of multiple think-pieces and has its own Instagram account. Yes, we're talking about Connell's chain necklace. 

Loading the player...

WATCH: Normal People trailer

Chatting in an interview with Variety, Paul opened up about his character's much-loved accessory, and revealed that he actually gave the token to Daisy as a wrap gift before it was temporarily lost during a photoshoot. He explained: "I gave it to Daisy and I'm not going to blame her for losing it! I gave it to her as a wrap gift with photographs at the end of filming. We then came back to shoot the poster for the show and I had to wear it and it got lost in all the costumes and stuff but [it was found eventually] and I think Daisy has it now. You can call off the search party!" 

normal-people-daisy

Paul gave the chain to Daisy as a gift

He also opened up selecting the necklace during his costume fittings, explaining: "It's like Harry Potter, the wand chooses you! [...] It wasn't there in the first fitting... then when I came back there was a selection of different ones and that one seemed right because it's simple but it's also a statement that I don't think Connell knows he is making." 

READ: Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones' boyfriend: all you need to know about Tom Varey

normal-people-connell5

Paul plays Connell in the popular series

The 24-year-old admitted that he loved wearing the chain, saying: "I didn't take it off during filming! They had a backup but it was never going to be used because I wore it home... I wore it for the whole summer! I think I wore it in the lead up to filming because I liked it." Paul has been amused by the reaction to it, and opened up about the chain's Instagram account. " I think it is amazing," he said. "It's probably the last thing I was expecting to garner a response... I just think it's hilarious." 

READ: Normal People's Paul Mescal reveals heartbreaking similarity to Connell's story

More on:

More about normal people

More news