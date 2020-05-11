Normal People's Paul Mescal isolating with his co-star in London home - and you won't believe who! Are you loving the BBC drama?

Normal People has been a huge talking point in the world of TV and entertainment recently – in particular the BBC drama's leading stars Paul Mescal, who plays Connell, and Daisy Edgar-Jones who plays Marianne. Despite his new-found fame, Paul's still living in isolation like the rest of us – and the actor is even living with a former co-star. By the looks of his social media, Paul seems to be living with fellow Normal People actor India Mullen.

WATCH: BBC's Normal People - official trailer

Back in March, the 24-year-old posted a picture of himself and a friend with the caption "New housemates hu dis [sic]", and tagged two other Instagram accounts, one of which was India's. It's not yet fully confirmed if the two are living together, however, more recently, Paul uploaded another picture on his Instagram of an at-home shoot for Mr Porter and included India in the post.

Paul uploaded this picture back in March to his Instagram

He wrote in the caption: "The best part of this shoot was that one of my best mates the crazily talented @indiamullen (who is also INSANELY brilliant as Peggy in 'Normal People') shot it." Given the images were shot at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, it's likely that the two friends are in isolation together. India plays Peggy, Marianne and Connell's friend in the BBC adaption of Sally Rooney's novel.

Paul Mescal has become an overnight sensation since starring in the show

Fans have become so obsessed with the show and new heartthrob Paul, that an Instagram account on behalf of his now infamous chain exists and has over 78,000 followers. Chatting in an interview with Variety, Paul opened up about his character's much-loved accessory, and admitted that he loved wearing the chain, saying: "I didn't take it off during filming! They had a backup but it was never going to be used because I wore it home... I wore it for the whole summer! I think I wore it in the lead up to filming because I liked it." Paul has been amused by the reaction to it, and opened up about the chain's Instagram account. "I think it is amazing," he said. "It's probably the last thing I was expecting to garner a response... I just think it's hilarious."

