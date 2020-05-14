All the details you need on Netflix's Schitt's Creek season six before watching That's our weekend plans sorted!

We can all rejoice as Schitt's Creek has finally returned to Netflix for season six! The quirky Canadian comedy has garnered a huge fan base since beginning back in 2015 and we cannot wait to catch up with the Rose family for their final stint in the rural town of Schitt's Creek. For those unfamiliar, the show focuses on wealthy and successful couple Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira (Catherine O'Hara) and their two spoilt children David and Alexis (Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy) as they wind up living in a town worlds apart from their usual life of luxury. Before you begin bingeing the Emmy-Award winning show, here's all the info you need on the latest season...

When is Schitt's Creek on Netflix?

Luckily, fans don't need to wait a minute longer. The final season of Schitt's Creek landed on Netflix on Thursday 14 May and consists of fourteen episodes. If you've not yet watched – all the other series are available too, so there's never been a better time to catch up.

Schitts Creek has returned for its sixth and final season

Will there be another season of Schitt's Creek?

Sadly, it was confirmed by Netflix and the show itself that season six of the show will be the final instalment in the comedy (sob). Although it'll no doubt be an emotional one saying goodbye to the Rose family, we're certain we'll be laughing in equal measure.

What is season six of Schitt's Creek about?

Without giving too much away, the final season focuses on David and his boyfriend Patrick (played by Noah Reid) as they plan their big day which will be officiated by Moira – no doubt wearing an eye-wateringly extravagant outfit complete with equally eccentric wig. Meanwhile, Alexis is busy making plans for a new life away from Schitts Creek, and Johnny and Moira come into a stroke of luck that will also see them wave goodbye.

