Joanne Clifton is supported by Strictly friends Oti Mabuse and Katya Jones during lockdown The Strictly Come Dancing pro is still clearly good pals with Joanne

Oti Mabuse has sent former Strictly professional Joanne Clifton a sweet message wishing her good luck on Instagram after she revealed plans to take part in a 24-hour Jive to raise money for the NHS. Sharing a post explaining her plans, Joanne wrote: "So this is happening from Midday on Saturday to raise money for the NHS. Still haven’t figured out where I’ll stream it .. obvs I’ll have toilet breaks but I’ll be eating and drinking whilst Jiving." She added a link to her Just Giving page, adding: "Please help me raise money and support me through it!"

Oti supported her friend on Instagram

Oti shared Joanne's post to her own 446,000 followers on Instagram, adding: "Good luck love." Other Strictly pros were quick to wish her good luck in the challenge, with Katya Jones writing: "Insanely amazing!!!!! I'll help you keep going for some time!!!!! You’re an inspiration." Joanne has raised £860 so far, putting her well ahead of her £500 target.

Joanne and Oti starred on Strictly together

Oti has turned her attention to Strictly and also shared the trailer to the upcoming three Strictly specials that will look back at our favourite moments of the show over the years. The dancer recently received disappointing news as it was revealed that The Greatest Dancer has been axed after just two series. "Whilst there are no plans for a further series of The Greatest Dancer, we are proud of the show and would like to thank everyone involved in bringing so many memorable moments to BBC One," a BBC spokesperson confirmed at the time.

The series was presented by Alesha and Diversity’s Jordan Banjo. Oti was a dance captain alongside Cheryl, Glee's Matthew Morrison and Todrick Hall, who joined the show in its second season.