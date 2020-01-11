Oti Mabuse reveals sweet nickname for Alex Jones and we're on board The Strictly Come Dancing star was in high spirits on Friday

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse was on The One Show on Friday, and even treated her Instagram followers to some behind-the-scenes videos. In one, Oti can be seen sitting in her makeup chair in the show's dressing room when host Alex Jones pops in. Oti pans the camera to Alex, who is decked out in a bright green jumper, and says: "Look at her." Alex then waves wildly to the camera, before exiting the room. But best of all, Oti added the caption: "The Queen." How's that for a fitting nickname!

It might only be the beginning of 2020, but Oti has wasted no time getting back to work, and is currently a host on BBC's The Greatest Dancer, which the award-winning dancer has been doing press rounds for.

Oti shared the video on Instagram

As for mother-of-two Alex, she's recently returned from maternity leave and is back on hosting duties with a brand new haircut! On Monday, just moments before she was due on-air, the 42-year-old shared a gorgeous snap of herself showing off her shorter locks. "Ready to get back on the horse! @bbctheoneshow. Hoping I remember what to do," she wrote in the caption.

Her followers rushed to comment and heap praise on her lovely transformation, with one saying: "You look beautiful xx good luck xx." Another wrote: "Your hair looks amazing! Good luck x." A third post read: "Loving the hair. Good luck you’ll be great."

Sadly, co-host Matt Baker wasn't there for Alex's big return, as he is currently starring in Goldilocks and the Three Bears at The London Palladium. However, the dad-of-two sent a sweet apology to Alex on social media ahead of the show, writing: "Sorry I won't be along your side for your first ONE back Al." Matt also made reference to Alex's Instagram post, which saw her open up about working mum guilt. "We do what we do for our children. Working parents, enjoy!" he added. We can't wait to see them back together.

