Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have opened up about the hilarious side of filming intimate scenes on the hugely popular BBC Three show. Chatting to James Corden on the Late Late Show via FaceTime, Paul admitted that while the crew were hugely respectful of them both during filming, they didn't quite know what to do after they thought that either Daisy or Paul had farted during a take.

The 24-year-old explained: "There was a day where we got covered in this fake sweat stuff and there was a scene where me and Daisy had to flip positions but, because our bodies were in close proximity when we turned it made this massive fart noise like, aggressively loud! Me and Daisy started cackling but the funniest part was that the crew were being so diligent that they were like, 'Okay, Paul or Daisy have farted here but we're not going to [make a thing of it].' So we had to tell them it was our bodies making contact."

Daisy and Paul play Marianne and Connell in Normal People

He added: "I think it's a totally alien position to put any two human beings in because normally any kind of sexual encounter we have is a private thing... but we had a wonderful intimacy coordinator but ultimately me and Daisy have to be comfortable with each other."

James previously tweeted that he was a huge fan of the show, writing: "Underplaying the impact of Normal People on @hulu has had on me for just a moment. I honestly think it may have changed my life. It's the best show I’ve watched in so long. @DaisyEdgarJones and @mescal_paul are extraordinary. It’s ALL extraordinary."