Paul Mescal has captured the nation's hearts playing Connell in BBC's Normal People, but it seems that acting isn't all he has to offer. The Irish star has recently engaged in a social media exchange with hailed composer and musical theatre creator Andrew Lloyd Webber to discuss an exciting new collaboration.

Taking to Twitter to speak to Paul directly, the musical theatre legend wrote: @mescal_paul Hi Paul! I heard that you are part of the Phantom alumni, fancy a singalong? – ALW." The 24-year-old actor responded, clearly enthused, commenting: "OMG is this a real thing" along with a love-heart emoji.

Paul Mescal has become an overnight sensation

Andrew's invitation seemingly refers to his weekly singalongs that he has been conducting each Sunday since the lockdown to lift the spirits of his followers. Fans were desperate to make this happen and responded by the dozen underneath to encourage Paul to say yes. One person wrote underneath: "Oh my god say yes @mescal_paul!!", and a second commenter said: "Woahhh this would be awesome!! Please say yes @mescal_paul", while a third person commented: "Imagine telling yourself a year ago Andrew Lloyd Webber would want a singalong?! Mental! Can't wait for this!!"

Paul is tipped for stardom after appearing in Normal People

Given Paul's overnight success, it's no wonder that Andrew wants to get Paul involved - particularly due to Paul's impressive singing talents! The actor took to Instagram recently to show off his vocal talents in a video and fans sufficiently went wild. Paul captioned the post: "My sister @nellmescal is better than me!" YouTube sensation Tanya Burr commented and was clearly impressed, writing underneath: "Beautifullllllll," with a heart-eyed emoji, while the official Normal People account added: "It's actually a bit unfair that you're this talented." His sister Nell also chimed in, joking: "Coming for my brand." Paul replied: "Cop on and stop shouting at me."

