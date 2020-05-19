The best reactions of people who watched those Normal People scenes with their parents Those particular scenes in the BBC drama have been making viewers blush!

BBC drama Normal People has been the show on everybody's lips of late thanks to its fantastic performances and heartbreaking storyline, but also those intimate scenes in particular. And it seems that while viewers have been loving the show, many couldn't help but express their embarrassment and awkwardness at watching the scenes in question with their parents! Fans have been flocking to social media to advise others to err on the side of caution if they're considering watching it with their family, and Twitter has been inundated of funny quips from viewers.

One person hilariously wrote: "A moments silence for everyone who said yes when their Ma said 'I hear that Normal People is good, will we watch it together?!' #NormalPeople". Another person quipped: "Word of advice. Don't watch 'normal people' with your parents unless you want to staple your eyes shut #NormalPeople".

Twitter was inundated with funny memes about the awkward scenes

A third person was feeling particularly fed up with watching the intimate scenes with their mum as they tweeted: "Good lord how many more Normal People sex scenes am I going to have to watch with my mother?" while another viewer unintentionally found themselves in an awkward situation when their parent walked in while watching. "Watching Normal People on BBC1 and that sex scene came on just as my dad walked into the room #awkward", they tweeted. We've all been there!

Plenty of funny gifs were being shared on social media

The BBC drama, which stars overnight sensations Paul Mescal as Connell and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne, features over 41 minutes of intimate action across its 12 episodes. The scenes have made the show more of a talking point, especially among its stars. Paul, who has become something of a heartthrob since starring as the lead, recently opened up about the hilarious moment his great aunt came across those scenes while watching – much to her surprise.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones star as Connell and Marianne

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show about whether his family tuned into the intimate scenes between his character and Daisy's character Marianne, he said: "My granny warned my great aunt that there were a lot of sexy bits." He continued: "[She told her] that when she felt those were about to happen she should go off and do something else. In episode two when we started kissing she took the dog out. But she underestimated the time it would take and as she came back in we were right in the throes of it all. I suggested that a good long chore or a couple of cups of tea would do the trick next time!"

