Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have opened up about their hopes for a second season of the hugely popular BBC Three show, and what they could like to see for their characters should there be another instalment. Chatting on The One Show, Daisy says: "I hope that they remain that level of settled and happy that they get to by the end of the series. It’s wonderful that Marianne enables him to follow his dream as a writer in New York, so I really hope he sticks at it and carries on doing what he loves."

The pair revealed their hopes for Marianne and Connell

She continued: "I kind of imagine that [Marianne] moves in with Lorraine [Connell’s mum] and they have quite a happy, little life together!" Paul added that Connell would want to leave New York early to see Marianne. Recent reports have suggested the BBC bosses are keen to make a second season of the drama and are hoping to get author Sally Rooney on board.

While season two has yet to be confirmed, it was recently revealed that Sally's other novel, Conversations with Friends, will also be adapted into a series by the same team behind Normal People. The show's co-producer, Ed Guiney, said: "It's the same basic team. Lenny's [Abrahamson] going to direct it and is across it as an EP. And Alice Birch and all of us at Element Pictures. So, in a way, that's what we'll be turning our attention to next. But maybe down the line, we'll come back to Connell and Marianne. I love Conversations with Friends, its depth, humour and freshness, and it’s an honour to be involved in bringing it to the screen."

While fans were delighted to hear that a second season might be in the works, others were surprised that Daisy and Paul chatted about the ending of the show during the interview, particularly as the series hasn't finished being shown on BBC One. One person tweeted: "I CANNOT BELIEVE they interviewed the stars of #NormalPeople on #TheOneShow and they talked about the ending. The BBC has only shown seven out of 12 episodes." Another person added: "'No spoilers?' You’ve just spoilt it!"