The cast of Normal People: who's single and who's in a relationship? Find out if Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are loved up in real life

Right now it feels like the whole country has fallen in love with Normal People. Not only has the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel made viewers' hearts break and burst at the same time, but it's made overnight stars of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal who play leading roles Marianne and Connell. While we followed their relationship in the drama, we can't help but wonder about the relationship status of the stars of the show. So who's single? Who's loved-up? Find out all we know here...

WATCH: Normal People's Paul Mescal performs Sia's Chandelier

Paul Mescal relationship status

Many might be pleased to know that Paul is single! But thanks to his huge success, we don't see that lasting long. On his search for love, the 24-year-old actor recently revealed: "I want to find something similar to Connell and Marianne, but only in the last chapter in the book when they have such a deep connection emotionally and physically. That might be a dragon that I might be chasing for a long time."

Paul, who plays Connell, is currently single

Daisy Edgar-Jones relationship status

Unlike her co-star, it seems leading actress Daisy is loved up. The actress, who has also appeared in shows such as Cold Feet and War of the Worlds, is in a relationship with fellow actor Tom Varey. Tom is a 29-year-old British actor, best known for his role in HBO and Sky's hit series Game of Thrones, and the pair have been spotted out together a couple of times looking loved-up. The two reportedly met on the set of indie film Pond Life back in 2018.

Daisy is dating fellow actor Tom Varey

Sarah Greene relationship status

Sarah Greene plays Lorraine, Connell's single mum in the BBC drama. The 35-year-old was previously linked to Poldark actor Aidan Turner. The two were together for five years before they called it quits in 2015. The actress told the Irish Independent after the split: "No one likes that scrutiny or people thinking they know something about you and they're just guessing - you know, reading a 'source says' and taking that as verbatim. I just ignore it now though and I did at the time as well." Now, the actress is in a relationship with another long-term partner and even admitted she'd "love" to become a mum.

Sarah Greene was previously in a relationship with Poldark star Aidan Turner

Aislín McGuckin relationship status

Playing the role of Denise, Marianne's mum, is Aislín McGuckin. The Irish-born actress was married to fellow Irish actor Aidan McArdle who has appeared in a number of film and TV shows such as Ella Enchanted, Mr Selfridge and The Fall. Aislín married Aidan, who is Alan Partridge actor Steve Coogan's cousin, in 2004 but the couple divorced in 2019.

Aislín McGuckin plays Marianne's mum and was previously married to actor Aidan McArdle

Frank Blake relationship status

Frank Blake plays Alan, Marianne's aggressive and abusive older brother. Other credits of Frank's include Game of Thrones and The Frankenstein Chronicles. Frank's relationship status is not known, but according to an interview with online Irish publication Clare Champion, the actor, who is the great-nephew of novelist Edna O'Brien, is currently living alone in lockdown in his hometown of Tuamgraney, West Ireland.

Frank plays Marianne's brother in the BBC drama

Leah McNamara relationship status

Limerick-born Leah McNamara plays the role of Rachel, a high school enemy of Marianne's who, in the beginning, has a crush on Connell. Leah's other credits include Vikings, Dublin Murders and Metal Film. The actress has posted pictures of her and boyfriend on social media dating back to 2017, but it's not known if the pair are still together.

Leah McNamara starring in Normal People

India Mullen relationship status

India plays Peggy, Marianne's friend at university. The 23-year-old actress appeared in Irish crime drama Red Rock prior to Normal People, as well as BBC's adaptation of Little Women.

India Mullen is a good friend of co-star Paul's

Although India appears to be single currently, she's very good friends with co-star Paul, and has appeared in a number of his social media posts.

