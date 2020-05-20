Dr Hilary surprises viewers with cheeky jibe towards GMB co-star Dr Hilary and his GMB co-star Piers Morgan have been butting heads on the breakfast show

Dr Hilary has fast become of Good Morning Britain viewers' favourite people on the breakfast show - particularly due to his banter with one of his co-stars, Piers Morgan. On Wednesday's show, the doctor made a cheeky reference to Piers' abs after the TV presenter said that Cristiano Ronaldo has complimented them.

READ: This is why Piers Morgan won't be on Good Morning Britain next week

Susanna Reid joked: "Can I just point out, just because someone says you have good abs doesn't mean you do." Piers replied: "So are you calling Ronaldo a liar? Okay." Dr Hilary then joked: "Yeah, great abdominals for a double hernia!" Fans were surprised by Dr Hilary's quick jibe, with one writing: "@piersmorgan just been owned by Dr Hilary," while another added: "OMG Dr Hilary... 'yeah, great abdominals for a double hernia!' Cheeky cheeky LOL."

Dr Hilary and Susanna teased Piers

The pair also had a disagreement on Tuesday's show, when Dr Hilary asked Piers why journalists didn't raise the alarm regarding COVID-19. Fans were quick to defend Dr Hilary at the time, with one writing: "Dr Hilary just drops the bomb on @piersmorgan. Where were the journalists before COVID and investigating. Mr Morgan can't answer the question." Another added: "Dr Hilary is THE voice of reason through this whole crisis. Asks the right questions, level headed and explains things in such a way everybody can understand."

MORE: Who is Dr Hilary Jones's wife and how long have they been married?

Previously speaking about the lifting of lockdown rules on the show, Dr Hilary said: "It is a worry. I think herd immunity may be the thing that gets us out. The roads are getting busier again, we’re relaxing too much too early. It’s important we remain vigilant, and as the government says, 'stay alert; – whatever that means – and treat other people like they have the virus."

READ: Inside Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins' stunning garden