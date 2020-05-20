This is why Piers Morgan won't be on Good Morning Britain next week The TV presenter announced he and Susanna Reid would be taking a break

Piers Morgan confirmed that he will be taking a break from hosting duties next week, alongside Susanna Reid and Dr Hilary Jones. The Good Morning Britain stars, who appear on the show every morning bar Fridays, announced on Wednesday that they will be taking time off next week due to the half-term break.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan and Dr Hilary clash in heated debate

Piers explained: "We're actually doing an extraordinary thing, Susanna, Hilary and I we're actually going to have a week off," to which Susanna jokingly responded with faux outrage: "What? Are we even allowed out?!" Piers then continued, adding that they felt they needed a break: "We're going to have half term off next week, even though of course there is no half term, but also it's been a long-haul hasn't it?" However, Susanna was quick to remind Piers of their fortunate situation, stating: "Well, I'm sorry but people will play the world's smallest violin."

MORE: Piers Morgan shares emotional update on co-star Kate Garraway's husband's coronavirus battle

Piers and Susanna will not be on the show next week

It's not yet known who will be taking their place on the ITV morning programme, however, presenter Ben Shephard, who appears on a Friday, could be a potential replacement for the show; he stepped in when Piers was off after he was Piers' replacement when Piers was off with suspected coronavirus symptoms. Pier's holiday announcement from Good Morning Britain comes soon after the broadcaster and resident medic, Dr Hilary, came to blows during Tuesday's episode.

MORE: Inside Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins' stunning garden

While discussing why medical professionals didn't raise the alarm about COVID-19 sooner in order to save lives, the television doctor turned the tables on the co-host and asked him why journalists didn't do the same thing. While Piers pointed out that journalists are not medical professionals, fans were quick to defend Dr Hilary in his latest spat with Piers, with one writing: "Dr Hilary just drops the bomb on @piersmorgan. Where were the journalists before COVID and investigating. Mr Morgan can't answer the question."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.