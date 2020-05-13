Piers Morgan and Dr Hilary Jones were engaged in a heated discussion live on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday. The TV presenter and the GP, who regularly appears on GMB and Lorraine to offer medical advice, were discussing the coronavirus crisis in care homes across the country when they came to blows over government advice and lack of testing for elderly patients leaving hospital.

Piers, 55, began by stating to Dr Hilary: "A large number of those [deaths] Hilary are in care homes […] there was a decision taken to free up beds in NHS hospitals, to send people who had COVID-19 who were not tested before they went back to care homes." Dr Hilary then responded by saying: "We can't prove how many people were discharged from hospital who were COVID-19 positive because we didn't have testing at the time," before going on to compare the situation with cruise ships and enclosed infection.

But it was this point that enraged Piers, who went on to say: "Hilary, let me stop you, here's the difference – they knew that the patients in hospital had COVID-19 but they didn't check they were now negative before they sent them out." Dr Hilary then went on to respond: "We didn't have the capacity and I'm sure people will look back and say mistakes were made." Susanna Reid at this point chimed in and assured: "This is not a criticism of care home staff, they are doing a stellar job."

It seems that viewers at home were quick to recognise the tension between the two Good Morning Britain regulars. One person tweeted: "I've got a feeling #DrH will be next to boycott after this roasting from @piersmorgan," while a second person wrote: "@GMB I really enjoy the show but it's interesting @piersmorgan keeps getting it wrong and @DrHilaryJones keep correcting him. The show is really becoming nothing other than depressing." A third person tweeted: "@GMB #AskDrH - I wish Piers and Susannah would let Dr Hilary answer when they question him instead of keep talking over him!! Esp @piersmorgan who talks over everyone!"

