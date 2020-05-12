Piers Morgan's son rejects dad's suggestion on how they can see each other during lockdown Piers Morgan's son Spencer rejected his dad's clever idea to see his sons

Piers Morgan's son Spencer has rejected his dad's suggestion to see his sons by employing them as his new cleaners. Poking fun at the new government guidelines that allow cleaners to enter other people's homes on Monday night, Piers tweeted: "I’ve worked out how to see my sons again - I’m going to employ them as my cleaners." Spencer wasn't having any of Piers' suggestion, replying to the tweet: "Good luck with that."

Speaking about the idea on Good Morning Britain, he said: "I'm going to employ them as cleaners, and bring them round to my house! One of my sons, cleanliness is this thing! He's slightly OCD about it. If you allow a cleaner, why can't I say to my youngest son, 'Come around and clean.'"

The presenter's eldest son, 26, also previously replied to one of his dad's tweet which read: "I haven't seen two of my sons for ten weeks. They live ten minutes away, next to a large common. Am I allowed to go and see them, if I stay two metres away? The answer appears to be no, yet I can see 1000s of strangers a day in my local park if I stay two metres away. Makes no sense," to which Spencer cheekily replied: "No, stay away from us."

Piers outlined his point during Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning, revealing that he had discussed the situation with his kids. "I was talking to my two sons who I haven't seen in ten weeks," he explained. "We worked out that I can now meet both of them in a local park. One of them can wait, lurking in the corner, and wait." His co-presenter, Susanna Reid, joked: "It's a diplomatic nightmare because which one do you talk to first!" Piers added: "Why is the risk any different if I meet both my sons each or together?"

The TV personality previously admitted that his dad is also very much enjoying the lockdown, saying: "He's having the time of his life. No one is bothering him, he is in a big beautiful home with a lovely garden, doing his gardening. No one is bothering him, he is having a nice bottle of wine every night. He is having the best of lives."