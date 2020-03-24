Amanda Holden has confirmed the future of Britain's Got Talent, which is due to air on ITV in May. The TV personality, who has been a judge on the show since it began in 2007, was speaking on her morning Heart FM radio show alongside co-host and Pussycat Doll singer Ashley Roberts, when she revealed that she and the team had received a call over the weekend to confirm the live shows would not be going ahead.

Ashley began by asking Amanda about the live show situation, saying: "Have you heard anything else about this?" To which Amanda responded: "Well, yeah, we got the call over the weekend and I think it's for the best. I mean I think that Ant and Dec did an amazing job of Takeaway on Saturday but I'm not sure our show, I think our show would suffer quite badly from not having a proper audience."

The Britain's Got Talent live shows will not go ahead

The 49-year-old continued: "So yes we have heard it's the autumn [that they will air]. I would say it might be later than September but it's quite a competitive time of year as well so… I'm hoping we can still strip it, strip means we sort of do it every single day like we used to or we might end up doing it over the weekends but it's all still in the running but I definitely think it's for the best." Despite the live shows being pulled, Amanda did explain that the audition episodes, which were filmed in advance of the coronavirus outbreak, will be broadcast as normal. "Audition shows are definitely coming and they are better than ever, so I hope everyone loves that and can cheer up by watching that."

ITV have yet to confirm the news directly, however the change to Britain's Got Talent won't be the first TV show to be affected by the pandemic. Many popular shows from ITV, BBC and more have had to alter their filming and production schedules to comply with health and safety guidelines from the government and Public Health England to help tackle the outbreak.

