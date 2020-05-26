Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones has become a huge star in her own right thanks to her critically acclaimed role as Marianne in the BBC Three - but her dad has had his own fair share of fame himself! While Daisy was chatting with Elizabeth Day on the How to Fail podcast, the host revealed that she already knew of the actress' father, saying: "I'm of the generation that watched the first Big Brother series and was totally obsessed...and your dad Philip Edgar-Jones is one of the creators!"

Asking Daisy whether her dad had given her any advice on how to handle her newfound fame, the 21-year-old said: "He's been just the best because when Big Brother was at the top of its game when you went in you were guaranteed to lose your anonymity and so my dad has always been very good... He'd always say that people around you might change, but you never will - you'll still be you. It might feel very strange is people assume they know you or you seem aloof to them... never ever believe your own hype, you have to keep your feet on the ground and your head screwed on and never get too big for your boots. It's been very useful because I'd never want to be like that."

Philip has proudly posted about his daughter

Daisy has previously opened up about her parents, revealing that she nailed the Irish accent in Normal People thanks to her mum. Speaking at a BAFTA Q&A, she explained: "The accent was really important to me as well. I am lucky that my mum is from the north of Ireland so that helped. It is kind of like singing and I have been over to Ireland loads of time as a child so I had an understanding of the 'r' sound and the specifics of the accent and sensibilities."

