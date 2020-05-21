Daisy Edgar-Jones has revealed details on her boyfriend's reaction while watching those intimate scenes in Normal People. The actress, who is currently dating Game of Thrones actor Tom Varey, spoke candidly on a recent podcast appearance about how he found watching the show as a whole, and admitted he found certain parts "weird".

WATCH: Paul Mescal reveals hilariously embarrassing on-set moment with Daisy Edgar-Jones

During an appearance on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, the 21-year-old said: "My boyfriend actually, he was amazing because what a tricky thing to watch. He loves the series, thank goodness, that's something I'm very relieved about, but there was a moment in episode six where he was like 'this is a bit weird! Oh this is weird!' and we all had to acknowledge that it was a bit weird, and then it was fine!"

Daisy is currently dating actor Tom Varey

Although the actress opened up about Tom's viewing experience, the couple mostly keep a low-profile and their dating life private. Therefore, it's not known how long Daisy and Tom, 29, have been an item, but the couple reportedly met when working on indie film Pond Life back in 2018. However, the actor did make a rare appearance on her Instagram page back in October 2019.

Daisy and co-star Paul Mescal have been hailed for their performances

The actress has gained huge recognition for her performance in the show. In particular, the intimate scenes between her character Marianne and Paul Mescal's character Connell have been applauded for their authenticity and sophistication. But it seems that actor Paul also had an awkward moment while a loved-one watched those scenes, and they saw more than they bargained for!

Speaking on The Graham Norton show recently about whether his family tuned into the intimate scenes, the Irish actor said: "My granny warned my great aunt that there were a lot of sexy bits." He continued: "[She told her] that when she felt those were about to happen she should go off and do something else. In episode two when we started kissing she took the dog out. But she underestimated the time it would take and as she came back in we were right in the throes of it all. I suggested that a good long chore or a couple of cups of tea would do the trick next time!"

