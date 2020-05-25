Normal People's Paul Mescal reveals how you can own one of Connell's chains The accessory even has its own Instagram account

It's become the unexpected star of BBC Three's drama series, Normal People, and even has its own dedicated Instagram account with 161,000 followers and counting. Now Paul Mescal has revealed how fans can get their hands on one of his character Connell Waldron's chain necklaces.

In an Instagram post on Bank Holiday Monday, the Irish star shared that he will be raffling one of his personal chains from jewellers, Roxanne First, in aid of an amazing cause, Pieta, the suicide and self-harm prevention charity. Paul wrote: "In light of ep 9 and 10 airing on BBC and RTÉ today and tomorrow, episodes that deal with mental health and suicide, I've decided to support @pieta.house. I've personally seen the amazing work this charity has done in terms of helping those in need. I will be raffling one of my chains by @roxannefirst and all proceeds will be going to pieta. Anything you can do to support will be greatly appreciated. The link to the raffle is in my bio."

The 24-year-old has quickly become a household name alongside his co-star, Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Connell Waldron's love interest Marianne Sheridan. Paul was one of the first to send birthday wishes to Daisy as she turned 22 on Sunday, sharing a series of photos of the actress, with the caption: "Happy birthday to this LEGEND! @daisyedgarjones you are one of a kind. Have the best day ever."

Paul sent Daisy birthday wishes

The birthday girl was quick to thank him for the sweet tribute and in the process revealed the sweet nickname she has for him. "Thank you Paulio," she wrote, accompanied by a yellow heart emoji.

Chatting in an interview with Variety, Paul opened up about his character's much-loved accessory, and revealed that he actually gave the token to Daisy as a wrap gift before it was temporarily lost during a photoshoot. He explained: "I gave it to Daisy and I'm not going to blame her for losing it! I gave it to her as a wrap gift with photographs at the end of filming. We then came back to shoot the poster for the show and I had to wear it and it got lost in all the costumes and stuff but [it was found eventually] and I think Daisy has it now. You can call off the search party!"

