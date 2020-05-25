Normal People has gripped the whole nation since it landed on BBC. The drama, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as leading couple Marianne and Connell, has hooked viewers thanks to its plot and incredible acting. The chemistry between the characters has gained huge recognition, and it seems that the stars of the show are firm friends in real life. Daisy and Fionn O'Shea, who plays Jamie, Daisy's boyfriend at university, have been spotted on each other's Instagram a number of time prior to the show landing on our screens back in April.

WATCH: Normal People's Paul Mescal sings Sia Chandelier

Although their on-screen characters have a rocky relationship, in real life it appears they're firm friends. Daisy, 21, posted a picture of the Irish actor back in summer 2019 enjoying a drink together. Daisy captioned the post: "Third wheeling Fionn and his espresso martini it would seem." Fionn has also posted a picture of Daisy on his Instagram while the two were out enjoying a drink, demonstrating their close bond.

The stars of Normal People have struck a close bond since being on the show

It's not only Daisy and Fionn that have struck a friendship from their time together on the show. Paul, who plays Connell, is good friends with India Mullen, who plays Peggy, another friend form university, and the two even shared a flat before the lockdown restriction came into play. Back in March, the 24-year-old posted a picture of himself and a friend with the caption "New house mates hu dis [sic]", and tagged two other Instagram accounts, one of which was India's.

Paul and India are firm friends, too

More recently, Paul uploaded another picture on his Instagram of an at-home shoot for Mr Porter and included India in the post. He wrote in the caption: "The best part of this shoot was that one of my best mates the crazily talented @indiamullen (who is also INSANELY brilliant as Peggy in 'Normal People') shot it." However, it seems now that India has left the flat, Paul is alone with nothing but his music. "I ordered a little keyboard for my apartment because my flatmate moved back to Dublin and I knew I was going to be by myself," he explained. Fans have become so obsessed with the show and new heartthrob Paul, that an Instagram account on behalf of his now infamous chain exists and has over 78,000 followers.

