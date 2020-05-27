Geri Horner is set to appear on our TV screens soon for a very exciting new project in light of the coronavirus lockdown. The former Spice Girl, 47, is one of a host of famous faces who will be delivering fun-filled lessons to children from their homes as part of Celebrity Supply Teacher. Geri, who has two children of her own, will kick off the CBBC series on Monday 8 June and will provide advice and tips on how to create a great story. The singer will cover themes such as character, setting and plot, and viewers will even get a glimpse around her farm and the animals that she takes inspiration from.

The mum-of-two is appearing on a very special children's programme

The singer couldn't help but gush about her new TV role as she told the BBC: "I absolutely love writing - it's a passion, so sharing the power of words on CBBC was a lot of fun. Together we can transport ourselves and create exciting magical stories." The series, made by BBC Children's In-House Productions, will broadcast on CBBC and iPlayer and offer a unique learning experience and insight into the life of the celeb teachers and the things that inspire them. Geri will be joined by other famous faces such as Gary Lineker, Darcey Bussell, Heston Blumenthal and fellow singer Kelis across the four-week schedule as they cover a wide range of subjects including Science, Cookery, Art and Maths.

Viewers will also get a glimpse around Geri's farm

The exciting announcement comes soon after Geri took to Instagram over the Bank Holiday weekend to share snaps from her picturesque bike ride around the Oxfordshire countryside near her home. Captioning the photo: "I want to ride my bicycle, I want to ride my bike," Geri's one million followers were quick to praise the singer. "Looking great as always darling G. Enjoy your time with your family," wrote one. "Scream If You Wanna Go Faster vibes," added another - referencing one of Geri's songs.

