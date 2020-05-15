Geri Horner has shared a heartwarming message to her husband Christian to mark their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday. The Spice Girls star shared a beautiful snap of the couple gazing into each other's eyes as they posed outside in their garden and in front of their house, covered in wisteria. "Happy anniversary to my lovely husband - five years! @christianhornerofficial. I love you," she simply wrote.

Geri Horner posted this gorgeous photo

Christian also paid tribute to his wife, sharing a throwback photo from their wedding day. "I can't believe where the last five years have gone," he said. "Happy anniversary @therealgerihalliwell I love you very much." Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to post their well wishes, with Emma Bunton writing: "Happy anniversary, sending love to you both. Xxx." Martine McCutcheon remarked: "Congrats!!! Xxxxx."

The celebration comes a day after the couple marked Geri's daughter Bluebell's 14 birthday. "Happy birthday Bluebell! 14! We love you, so proud," gushed the doting mum, while Christian added: "Happy 14th Birthday Bluebell!! I can’t believe how quickly your growing up and we are all very proud of you xx."

Both Geri and Christian began dating in February 2014 and announced their engagement in November of that year. They then married on 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Woburn, Bedfordshire before welcoming their son Monty in January 2017. The couple have children from previous marriages: Geri's daughter Bluebell, and Christian's daughter Olivia from his relationship to former partner Beverley Allen.

