Stephen Graham shares hilarious video of son shaving his head during lockdown

Like many of us, it seems that Stephen Graham has had to take to drastic measures when it comes to dealing with his hair during lockdown. The actor, who's known for his roles in Line of Duty, Little Boy Blue and The Irishman, posted a hilarious video of his son, Alfie, shaving his head!

WATCH: Stephen Graham's son Alfie shave his dad's head during lockdown!

The 46-year-old took to Twitter to post the video with the caption: "Lockdown locks!!!" along with a tongue-face and thumbs-up emoji. In the video, the dad-of-two can be seen looking gob-smacked as Alfie took the clippers to his dad's head, much to the little one's delight. Stephen can be heard shouting "You're doing it lad!" before stating: "No patches!" while he recorded the funny moment on his phone.

Stephen's followers were loving the funny clip and many replied underneath sharing their thoughts. One person wrote: "Love this, no matter how big a star still a normal family man at heart," while another wrote: "The ONLY celeb lockdown video worth watching!! Brilliant. Stay safe and have fun. See you on the other side." Plenty of Stephen's followers also couldn't help but compare his new 'do to that of his iconic character Combo's in This is England. "This is England coming back on mate?" quipped one person, as another said: "Actually you could just tell people Combo is coming back!? #ThisIsEngland2000."

Stephen and his wife Hannah share two children together

Stephen's wife Hannah Walters was delighted by the compliments given to their son underneath the video. After a follower tweeted: "Fair play that is awesome! Bet your son was so excited. He's the spit of your better half @StephenGraham73 wouldn't you agree @HannahWalters74," Hannah, who is also an actor, replied: "At least one person thinks he looks like me... hurrah!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Stephen's latest project comes in the form of Code 404 on Sky alongside fellow Line of Duty star Daniel Mays. The synopsis reads: "DI John Major had it all: wife Kelly, best friend and police partner Carver, a glittering career in the police force… when his cover was blown and he met an untimely death. One year later, he's back - part A.I. and better than ever… or so he'd like to believe. Full of glitches, he's got to track down the person who shot him, prove himself as a cop so as not to get shut down, and save his marriage and his friendship, all with his partner Carver to boot."

