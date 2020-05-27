7 clever ways you can connect with friends while social distancing From chatting to friends to recreating your workout routine, here are some ways to stay connected during the lockdown

While we have been encouraged to keep contact with other people to a minimum during the lockdown, it is completely understandable that plenty of people out there will be feeling lonely and somewhat cut off from the world, particularly those who are living alone. Fortunately, we are living in a digital age and there are some amazing way to communicate during social distancing. Check out our favourite programs to help you get through the pandemic.

Jackbox Games

Have your millions of online quizzes become a little mind-numbing? Jackbox Games is here to help! The company has a whole host of interactive games you can play with your friends and family via video call - all you need to do is start up the program, share your screen and give them all a special code so that they can play the game from their phone. Options range from Fibbage, where you have to make up lies and your friends get to choose which one they think is true to Quiplash, where the funniest response to a question wins! See more here.

Whereby

While Zoom can be a little irritating, what with their meeting codes and passwords and particularly when it runs out of time after 40 minutes, Whereby is a video conferencing site where all you need is the URL to your chat, and you're sorted. No apps, no messing around! Like Netflix Party, you can also load up YouTube and message about whatever you're watching for an interactive viewing experience. Not to mention, you can also play around and the backgrounds of your conversations fun! Find out more here!

Houseparty

Houseparty has been around for a while, but has likely had an upheaval of downloads over the last few days. The app is similar to your usual video call service - like FaceTime or Skype - except that if you are online, anyone can join you and start a chat, meaning that you never know who you might be chatting to next out of your friends. The app also allows plenty of people in the group, and hosts a number of different games including quizzes, a drawing game and the popular app Heads Up, allowing you hours of fun with your mates.

Houseparty lets you chat and play games with friends

Zoom

For all of your office duties, Zoom is the perfect way to schedule conference video chats any way you like - via desktop or on your phone. You can also add Zoom meetings on your calendar, and with a handy password and conference code, you're not likely to end up joining the wrong discussion! If you miss your office pals, it is also a great way to recreate a nice office environment and remind you that you are not alone!

Zoom is the perfect work conference app

Netflix Party

This handy Netflix app might be the perfect answer to watching shows while hanging out with your friends during self-isolation. Netflix Party is a Chrome extension which you can add to your laptop and use to perfectly synchronise your viewing party with your pals. The app was intended to be used to host long distance film nights - so would be the perfect way to keep safe during the current climate! The app also allows a message thread on the side of the screen during the show, meaning that you and your friends and swap your thoughts on whatever is on your screen. Netflix and Party, anyone?

Stream your favourite shows with your friends

Mucho Party

If video chat isn't your thing (and you love a bit of gaming), try Mucho Party! The multi-play game means that you and your pals can all play games together remotely - with up to 46 gaming options, including car races, fishing and pretzel sorting. You can also set up leagues with up to eight players, meaning that you can play in tournaments against your mates!

Play games with your friends - wherever they are

TikTok

Instagram is all well and good, but when you haven't been up to anything new, what on earth do you have to post? Fortunately, TikTok is on hand to validate all of your weird and wacky home videos while stuck indoors. You can have a lot of fun with the app - and even if you don't want to create any videos of your own, we think it's nice to know that other people are at home going a little stir crazy too!

