Daisy Edgar-Jones has become an overnight star thanks to her highly-acclaimed performance in BBC drama Normal People, but the 21-year-old initially feared that she would receive criticism for the intimate scenes that have become somewhat of a talking point. Speaking on a recent episode of the How to Fail podcast, the actress explained that although those scenes in particular were a proud moment for her

"I remember just before the show aired, I had a few nasty comments on my Instagram because it was talked about a lot in the press that there was quite a lot of 'raunchy' scenes," she began, adding: "And I remember seeing those comments and thinking, 'gosh am I going to get a lot of flack for the scenes and for having nudity?' but since the show has come out, I've had nothing and I think it's because those scenes are done so beautifully."

The star, who has appeared in other shows such as Gentleman Jack and Cold Feet, also revealed that the intimate scenes shot between her and co-star Paul Mescal showing equal nudity, and the subsequent portrayal of the physical relationship between their characters Marianne and Connell, are what she's most proud of about the show. "I think that's one of the things I'm most proud of about the whole series - that aspect of equality between Paul and I, and the representation of intimacy between Marianne and Connell."

As well as opening up about navigating those scenes between her and Paul, the actress bravely spoke about her struggles with anxiety before she landed her big role in Normal People. She explained: "When I left school I got quite good A-levels, and I really thought about going [to university]. I did apply to a few places and got in, but I'd had an agent since I was 16... so I thought I'd give it a year to see if I could maybe get something... it's so difficult because it's never guaranteed."

