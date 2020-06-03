Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan refuses to apologise after guest swears twice live on TV Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were left stunned by their guest's passion...

Piers Morgan refused to apologise when a guest on Good Morning Britain swore live on air. The celebrity hairdresser Adee Phelan was appearing to discuss his work with NHS front-line staff when we went on a furious rant at the Government before swearing twice live on air. But rather than apologising on behalf of his guest, Piers credited his "passion."

WATCH: Piers Morgan gets told off live on air

Adee, whose celebrity clients have included David Beckham and Piers himself, spoke out in the wake of the racial injustice protests and tensions surrounding the coronavirus. He stated: "Before you stop and search black youths and white youths, they're probably on their way to work, they're probably on their way to college, they're probably on their way to do a good deed." He continued: "We need to stop judging, it needs to start from the top and Westminster needs to get their [expletive] in order. Sorry to swear mate but they need to pull their fingers out, stop lying, stick together, no fighting." The hairdresser then uttered the same expletive at the end of the interview.

Piers and Susanna Reid were left stunned by their guests language

Piers then intervened, but didn't apologise on behalf on his guest. "Right, Adee, normally we would issue a grovelling apology for slightly unfortunate language," he began, "[but] I actually understand your anger, I understand your passion, and I'm prepared to take a hit from Ofcom, actually I'm not going to apologise, I'm not going to apologise for it."

Adee Phelan is a celebrity hairdresser

Many viewers at home were clearly shocked by the exchange, but seemingly agreed with the hairdresser's sentiments. One person tweeted: "#Adee on #gmb had me spitting out my coffee. True passion is seen and heard and he showed that. @piersmorgan." A second person wrote: "Agree agree every word @AdeePhelanHair said on #gmb Government need to get their [expletive] together," while a third wrote: "Adee, thank you for your passion. Your interview on @GMB should be streamed to every member of the Cabinet. Powerful words... but the truth always is. #GMB #PiersMorgan @BorisJohnson."

