Piers Morgan has taken a moment while enjoying his half-term holiday from Good Morning Britain to reassure fans that he is not leaving the popular breakfast show. Sharing a news article that suggested he might be quitting the series, he simply captioned the post: "Relax, I'm not." Fans were delighted to hear that the reports were untrue, with one writing: "They should have cancelled your leave this week! We need you at your post." Another added: "What a relief." A third person tweeted: "Haven’t been a fan of your journalism over the years but you have been spot on keeping governments to account over their coronavirus responses."

Piers recently shared a throwback with his family

Ahead of his break from the show with Susanna Reid, he joked that they might not be able to return due to the pandemic, telling her: "Today could be our last day. You never know do you, these days? It's weird to have half term off when there's no half term. We're sort of having half term off from this [situation]. Everyone needs a bit of time out to think about all of this."

MORE: Susanna Reid shocks viewers after hitting out at 'frustrating' government advice

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers and Susanna implore government officials to appear on GMB

The dad-of-four has been regularly tweeting about the government response to the coronavirus pandemic, and most recently expressed this outrage over Dominic Cummings travelling to Durham during the lockdown. He tweeted: "If any Govt minister or Tory MP had done what Cummings did, & the story was still headline lines five days later, they would be fired - on the direction of Cummings. He had a female aide frogmarched out of No.10 by armed police last August - for breaching his rules."

READ: GMB's Piers Morgan reunites with son during lockdown - see his fans' reaction

He also shared the front cover of a newspaper about the advisor on his Instagram account on Wednesday, writing: "Brilliant front page. First, because it’s hilarious. Second, because it’s also making a deadly serious point - Cummings’ refusal to abide by his own lockdown rules has made the rules a laughing stock. This will cost lives."