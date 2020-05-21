Piers Morgan hints he may not return to Good Morning Britain after upcoming break The presenter is taking a break from the show next week

Piers Morgan has hinted that he may not be returning to Good Morning Britain after admitting he needs "time out". The presenter was discussing the upcoming half-term break with co-host Susanna Reid, which will see them both and Dr Hilary enjoy a week of from their presenting duties, when he stated that Thursday's episode could be their final stint on the show.

WATCH: Piers Morgan and Dr Hilary clash on Good Morning Britain

"Today could be our last day," he began, adding: "You never know do you, these days?" The 55-year-old then admitted that he needed the time off during the current circumstances. "It's weird to have half term off when there's no half term. We're sort of having half term off from this [situation]. Everyone needs a bit of time out to think about all of this."

The presenter's contemplation on his future on the programme comes soon after he announced that he, alongside his co-stars, would not be fronting the ITV show next week. During Wednesday's episode, the father-of-four explained: "We're actually doing an extraordinary thing, Susanna, Hilary and I we're actually going to have a week off," to which Susanna jokingly responded with faux outrage: "What? Are we even allowed out?!"

Piers has hinted he may not return to the ITV programme after half term

Piers then continued: "We're going to have half term off next week, even though of course there is no half term, but also it's been a long-haul hasn't it?" However, Susanna was quick to remind Piers of their fortunate situation, stating: "Well, I'm sorry but people will play the world's smallest violin," before Piers then joked about how he would spend his time off: "I'm going upstairs. To my top room."

It's not yet known who will be taking their place on the ITV morning programme, however, presenter Ben Shephard, who appears on a Friday, could be a potential replacement for the show; he stepped in when Piers was off with suspected coronavirus symptoms.

