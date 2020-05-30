Piers Morgan's future on Good Morning Britain has been uncertain of late, but the outspoken TV star isn't going anywhere. The 55-year-old delightedly revealed on Saturday that he has extended his contract until the end of 2021! "I’ve just signed a new contract up for GMB until the end of next year. I love working with Susanna and the team – we’re a Ying Yang that works," he told The Sun.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Piers has been very outspoken on his views and has even received Ofcom complaints from 4000 viewers over his hard-line of questioning, especially to politicians. His brash interviewing technique has even led the government to refuse to send MPs to appear on the show.

Piers Morgan renewed his GMB contract until the end of 2021

But the dad-of-four has a simple message to his naysayers. "If my style upsets people, don't watch!" he added. "Watch something else. Nobody's forcing anyone to watch it. You've got a remote control in your hand, I really don't understand what the problem is." Speaking of the Ofcom complaints, Piers said: "Ofcom ruled very heavily in my favour, which confirmed my belief that I'm just doing my job. The job of broadcasters, particularly during a crisis like this, is to challenge and ask questions."

Piers has been regularly tweeting about the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and most recently expressed his outrage over Dominic Cummings travelling to Durham during the lockdown. He tweeted: "If any Govt minister or Tory MP had done what Cummings did, & the story was still headlines five days later, they would be fired - on the direction of Cummings. He had a female aide frogmarched out of No.10 by armed police last August - for breaching his rules."

He also shared the front cover of a newspaper about the advisor on his Instagram account on Wednesday, writing: "Brilliant front page. First, because it’s hilarious. Second, because it’s also making a deadly serious point - Cummings’ refusal to abide by his own lockdown rules has made the rules a laughing stock. This will cost lives."

