Eamonn Holmes responds to Celebrity Gogglebox after they apologise for 'cruel edit' The This Morning star slammed the show for making him look like a 'panto villain'

Eamonn Holmes has responded to Celebrity Gogglebox after they issued him an apology for what he called an "idiotic and cruel edit" of him in Friday night's show. The This Morning presenter was "hurt beyond belief" after the hit Channel 4 show aired a clip of him joking with his wife Ruth Langsford following a harrowing moment from the BBC series Ambulance, instead of a filmed clip of him discussing his father's death.

Following backlash from Eamonn, producers issued a statement shared on Gogglebox's Twitter. They wrote: "We have apologised to Eamonn over what happened in this week's episode. We understand and respect Eamonn's feelings on such a deeply personal story. We have taken the decision to edit the episode for future repeats and All4. We look forward to working with Eamonn and Ruth for the rest of the series."

Eamonn was deeply hurt by the show's edit of him

Eamonn has since accepted their apology, revealing he is happy to move on from their mistake. Posting Gogglebox's statement on Instagram, he wrote: "After last night's clumsy edit which led to a huge amount of distress and outrage to viewers, myself and my family.... Thank you @c4gogglebox. We move on and look forward to making fun TV."

He also re-shared the statement on his Twitter account, this time writing: "For those who judged me wrongly. I think it's important you read this. It was a bad edit and we move on with what should be a fun experience on what is almost always a very entertaining programme. Thank you @C4Gogglebox."

Eamonn Holmes has since accepted Gogglebox's apology

Eamon was quick to defend himself after viewers complained about his reaction to a man suffering a heart attack in front of his ten-year-old son, who had to perform CPR on him whilst he lay lifeless on the floor. The clip ended on a happy note, with the young boy having saved his father's life, but as the camera panned to Eamonn and Ruth, he made a light joke about the time his wife was in labour with their son Jack.

Taking to Twitter to share his disappointment at the edit, revealing it had "spoiled" his night and made him look like a "panto villain", Eamonn wrote: "In reply to a number of complaints… I am hurt beyond belief that @C4Goggleboxn chose not to use me talking about my father dying from a heart attack at the side of a road and replace it with a funny story following a young lad giving his father CPR. Idiotic and cruel edit."

