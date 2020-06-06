Eamonn Holmes left incredibly upset with Gogglebox producers after 'atrocious edit' is aired He and Ruth joked about her going into labour after watching an emotional Ambulance clip

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford excitedly promoted their appearance in Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday afternoon ahead of the show's airing, but little did they know that hours later Eamonn would be left "hurt beyond belief" following an "idiotic and cruel edit".

The This Morning presenters, along with the other celebrities, watched an emotional clip from BBC's Ambulance, in which a man suffered a heart attack in front of his ten-year-old son who had to perform CPR on him whilst he lay lifeless on the floor. The clip was incredibly emotional, leaving all the cast crying and even Joe Swash remembering his dad passing away when he was 11 years old.

The couple excitedly promoted the show ahead of its airing

As the clip ended on a happy note, with the young boy having saved his father's life, the camera panned to Eamonn and Ruth, who made a light joke about the time the mother-of-one was in labour with their son Jack.

"All I can say is, when your contractions started, when you had Jack, I don't like signing my own praises, but thank goodness I was the ambulance that day, I got you there and in the nick of time," Eamonn told Ruth.

"You got me there because I was giving you directions and then when we stopped at that roundabout, and I looked at you in the middle of a contraction and I went: 'You don't know which way to go, do you?' And you didn't," jokingly added Ruth.

Ruth cried as she watched the emotional clip

"Look, did I get you there? Did you have the child in the hospital under medical supervision? All's well, that ends well, thanks to me," Eamonn said as he laughed.

Eamonn was quick to take to Twitter to share his disappointment at the edit, revealing it had "spoiled" his night and made him look like a "panto villain".

"In reply to a number of complaints… I am hurt beyond belief that @C4Goggleboxn chose not to use me talking about my Father dying from a Heart Attack at the side of a road and replace it with a funny story following a young lad giving his Father CPR . Idiotic and cruel edit," he wrote.

The couple joked about the time Eamonn drove Ruth to hospital as she was in labour

He added: "So following a tragedy that has forever haunted my family, I am in no mood for criticising holier than thou mouthpieces on here who haven't gone through what we did. I had nothing but praise and emotion for the Ambulance control room TV programme. An atrocious edit @StudioLambert."

Eamonn later continued: "How my Father died was a particularly horrible experience for my Mother, my younger brother and his friend who were all in the car. The resuscitation in The BBC Ambulance programme was as close as could be to my Dad's passing. Yet I am the one edited to make it look like a laugh."

The presenter later took a moment to thank his followers, who were sending him messages of encouragement: "Thank you everyone for seeing what happened tonight. Just awful that it did and that I have had to explain. Anyone who works in The Ambulance Service or who has experienced the impact of Sudden Death will understand. I now need to put my phone down. Goodnight."