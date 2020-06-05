Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes appeared to transform their living room for their appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday. The married couple expressed their excitement at taking part in the Channel 4 show – but we're more excited at seeing more of their home! In a post shared on Ruth's Instagram page, the couple are sat on a very regal-looking purple sofa. There is a grey footstool next to a glass coffee table, which also has a matching circular table that Eamonn and Ruth have used to make sure their drinks are within easy reach.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes appear on Celebrity Gogglebox

Behind them, you can see wooden double doors with glass panels leading out into their hallway, with their grand staircase just visible. The walls are wallpapered a muted beige and there is a large photo hanging on the wall, which appears to be an aerial view of a city landscape at sunset. Captioning the pic, Ruth wrote: "One of our favourite shows and now @eamonnholmes and I are ON it! Very excited to be part of @c4gogglebox tonight at 9.00 pm See you there! #celebritygogglebox."

The couple have previously shared glimpses into both of their living rooms, and with no purple sofa in sight, it appears they have added or borrowed a few features for their role in the show. Their primary living room features wooden floors, a large skylight in the ceiling, grey wallpaper, a cream corner sofa and a modern black fireplace beneath a flatscreen TV on the wall.

Ruth and Eamonn's main living room features a large skylight

While their second living room has a large red armchair and large patio doors that make for plenty of natural light. The room also has grey carpets, grey walls and a mirrored chest of drawers at one side where the couple keep a lamp with an architectural glass base and a white shade.

Ruth and Eamonn join a host of famous faces who will have their say about what we've all been watching on telly. While there are several of the same celebs returning from season one, with Denise Van Outen and her boyfriend Eddie, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv and Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon all confirmed to be back in the series, there are also plenty of new stars taking part alongside Ruth and Eamonn. We can't wait to take a peek inside their living rooms!

