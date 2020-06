BAFTA TV Awards 2020 full list of nominations: Chernobyl, Celebrity Gogglebox and more Congratulations to all of the nominees!

The list of nominations for the BAFTA TV Awards 2020 is finally here, and celebrates some of the best shows from the last year - with Sky's Chernobyl, Fleabag and The Crown among the nominated shows. So who will be taking home the coveted statuettes this time? See the full list of nominees for the TV awards below...

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW

THE LAST LEG

THE RANGANATION

TASKMASTER

DRAMA SERIES

THE CROWN

THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD

GENTLEMAN JACK

GIRI/HAJI

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

FRANKIE BOYLE Frankie Boyle’s New World Order

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show

LEE MACK Would I Lie to You

MO GILLIGAN The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE GREATEST DANCER

THE RAP GAME UK

STRICTLY COME DANCING

THE VOICE UK

FACTUAL SERIES

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

DON’T F*** WITH CATS: HUNTING AN INTERNET KILLER

LEAVING NEVERLAND

OUR DEMENTIA CHOIR WITH VICKY MCCLURE

FEATURES

JOE LYCETT’S GOT YOUR BACK

THE MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN

MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING

SNACKMASTERS

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Famalam

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag

SARAH KENDALL Frayed

SIAN CLIFFORD Fleabag

INTERNATIONAL

EUPHORIA

SUCCESSION

UNBELIEVABLE

WHEN THEY SEE US

LEADING ACTOR

CALLUM TURNER The Capture

JARED HARRIS Chernobyl

STEPHEN GRAHAM The Virtues

TAKEHIRO HIRA Giri/Haji

LEADING ACTRESS

GLENDA JACKSON Elizabeth is Missing

JODIE COMER Killing Eve

SAMANTHA MORTON I Am Kirsty

SURANNE JONES Gentleman Jack

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

GUZ KHAN Man Like Mobeen

JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats

NCUTI GATWA Sex Education

YOUSSEF KERKOUR Home

MINI-SERIES

A CONFESSION

CHERNOBYL

THE VICTIM

THE VIRTUES

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX

HARRY’S HEROES: THE FULL ENGLISH

RACE ACROSS THE WORLD

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK

SCRIPTED COMEDY

CATASTROPHE

DERRY GIRLS

FLEABAG

STATH LETS FLATS

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

THE ABUSED

DAVID HAREWOOD: PSYCHOSIS AND ME

THE FAMILY SECRET

THE LAST SURVIVORS

SINGLE DRAMA

BREXIT: THE UNCIVIL WAR

ELIZABETH IS MISSING

THE LEFT BEHIND

RESPONSIBLE CHILD

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

CASUALTY

CORONATION STREET

EMMERDALE

HOLBY CITY

SUPPORTING ACTOR

JOE ABSOLOM A Confession

JOSH O’CONNOR The Crown

STELLAN SKARSGARD Chernobyl

WILL SHARPE Giri/Haji

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

HELEN BEHAN The Virtues

HELENA BONHAM CARTER The Crown

JASMINE JOBSON Top Boy

NAOMI ACKIE The End of the F***ing World

VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT