Hayley Atwell confirms whether Peggy Carter to appear on Agents of SHIELD The MCU actress portrayed Peggy Carter in Agent Carter, Captain America and Avengers: Endgame

Fans have been hoping to see Agent Carter star Hayley Atwell reprise her role as Peggy Carter in Agents of SHIELD after the main characters find themselves back to 1955 - where Peggy would have been very much still alive and kicking as an agent.

Since both shows belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, viewers were keen to see Hayley's character make a cameo - but it doesn't look like it is going to the case. Replying to a fan's question about whether she will be appearing on Agents of SHIELD on Instagram, Hayley simply replied: "No," accompanied by a peace sign.

Hayley Atwell plays Peggy Carter in the MCU

However, it's not all bad news for the TV show, as Enver Gjokaj, who starred in the critically acclaimed Agent Carter series, has reprised his role as Peggy's love interest and a SHIELD agent Daniel. Fans have also been working out what happened between him and Peggy from show, with one writing: "Daniel Sousa checked himself in the mirror when he thought he was going to see Peggy which means a) he's still pining over her and b) THEY AREN'T TOGETHER ANYMORE #AgentsofSHIELD."

Peggy ends up with Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame

Of course, while the second and final season of Agent Carter saw Peggy and Daniel finally get together, Avengers: Endgame likely changed the outcome after Steve Rogers AKA Captain America travelled back in time to be reunited with her, and the film ended with the pair dancing in their home together. Sorry Daniel!

We will also be seeing Peggy Carter return to our screens in Disney+'s upcoming show Marvel's What If..., so at least we have that to look forward to! The actress opened up about the role at D23, saying: "It feels like the gift that keeps on giving. The fans, they love Peggy, they've brought her back."