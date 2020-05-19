Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, 27, died in their Las Vegas home on 13 May, it has been confirmed. While the cause of death has yet to be stated, his family released a statement via TMZ which read: "We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death. The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first. The family would like to ask for our privacy as we mourn our losses and thank you for your well wishes."

Gregory posted a throwback just a few months before his death

Heartbroken fans took to Gregory's Instagram page to pay their respects, where he had previously posted about once believing that he wouldn't make it to the age of 30. Sharing a throwback photo of himself while celebrating his 30th birthday in December, he wrote: "At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else, I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!!"

Gregory played Tyler in Twilight

His final post from 10 May showed him with his girlfriend, and he captioned the snap: "Happy Mother's Day again to my right hand/ my roll dog/ my Queen! Love you." Fans posted condolences on the site, with one writing: "Just does not feel real. I just saw you not that long ago! Rest in peace together forever." Another added: "RIP to you both sending condolences to your family's and friends."