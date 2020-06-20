Cat Deeley fans heartbroken after her popular TV show is cancelled The TV star shared her sad news on social media

Cat Deeley left fans heartbroken on Saturday when she revealed some devastating news in the wake of COVID-19.

The TV presenter took to Instagram to confirm that due to "governmental restrictions", the 17th series of her hit show So You Think You Can Dance has been cancelled!

SYTYCD won't return for season 17

Posting a statement on Instagram, she wrote: "It is with great sadness that we confirm that due to the governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and for the health and safety of everyone involved in SYTYCD Fox have decided to cancel season 17.

"I want to thank ALL the many talented dancers who auditioned for us this year and we will all miss SYTYCD this summer!" She captioned the post with a broken red heart emoji.

Cat Deeley shared this statement on Instagram

Needless to say, fans were disappointed with the news, but understood to the decision to not go ahead with the popular dance competition. One wrote: "Bummed but I support the call." Another said: "Sad times, sorry for all those who work on this programme."

A third added: "Totally understand but will very much miss watching sytycd this summer!" And a fourth wrote: "Aww such a shame but please God it will be back again soon Cat."

Cat Deeley has presented the show for 14 seasons

Cat has been presenting the show since 2006 and has even earned five Emmy nominations, though she has yet to win one. Speaking of her role last year, she told the Los Angeles Times: "I’ve been doing it a very, very, very long time, and I’m very, very grateful. Cause it’s not very often you get to do a job you love, and I go to work and I absolutely love it."

She added: "I love the people I work with. I thoroughly enjoy the show. I hope it comes across how much I do enjoy it. And also, I love what the kids can do. I’m always amazed and in awe."

