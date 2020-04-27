Good news for 90s children! Cat Deeley has hinted her return to SMTV Live alongside Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, 22 years after the show launched. The Birmingham-born presenter, who is now based in Los Angeles, confessed her time on the ITV series was the "most fun" the trio ever had. "It was so much fun," she told Daily Star. "Phillip Schofield once said to us, 'You must remember how much fun it is while you're doing it.'"

Cat Deeley with Ant and Dec. The trio were much-loved on SMTV Live

"You never feel it at the time, because it’s live," she added. "And you feel a bit of the pressure of it but looking back on it, I think it's the most fun we've ever had." Probed about the potential reunion, Cat teased: "Quite possibly..." The popular children's show, which featured Friends spoof Chums, ran from 1998 until 2003.

READ: Dancing On Ice couple confirm surprise split

There were talks of a 20th anniversary reunion back in 2018. At the time, Cat revealed she would love to take part in the celebration, telling PA: "I think it would be a great idea. It's been 20 years. I think it's about time, isn't it, for all those with a misspent youth? It was normally the Friday night that was the misspent youth and they woke up on the Saturday morning, slightly hungover."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant and Dec in 60 seconds

Earlier this year, Dec revealed he and Ant, both 44, were looking to revive SMTV Live as part of their celebrations to mark 30 years working together. "We might do something later in the year but we’ll let you know when we’ve got more firm plans," he said in January.

GALLERY: Celebrity couples who have split during coronavirus lockdown

Meanwhile, Cat won the nation's heart in the early noughties after landing the presenting role on SMTV Live. The 43-year-old then went on to host Fame Academy, where she met future husband Patrick Kielty in 2002. Before they married, Cat moved to LA in 2006 to host American reality show So You Think You Can Dance. The couple are now doting parents to two sons; Milo, four, and James, who will be two in June.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.