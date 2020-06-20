Who is The Masked Singer US presenter Nick Cannon? The Masked Singer host is a rapper, actor and comedian

If you've been missing your Saturday night fix of The Masked Singer on ITV, then fear not as the US version of the wacky talent show is here to save the day.

Nick hosts The Masked Singer US

Season two of the show, which was first aired in the US in September 2019, sees many famous faces unveiled from the weird and wonderful costumes (don't panic – no spoilers here!) complete with an all-star panel. Viewers may recognise the host, Nick Cannon, too. Want to know more about the star before watching? Here's what we know…

Nick Cannon bio and career

Nick is an actor, comedian, writer and rapper from California. The 39-year-old has been in the public eye a long time thanks to his hugely successful state-side career, which began in 1998 when he starred in comedy sketch show All That.

The comedian then went on to front his own TV shows include The Nick Cannon Show (a spin-off of All That) and rap battle show Wild 'N Out which ran for three seasons. His other TV and film credits include: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Men in Black, Love Don't Cost a Thing and many more.

Nick has had a hugely successful TV career

In 2009, Nick started his venture as host of American's Got Talent and remained as presenter for almost ten years, before leaving in 2016. More recently, he's a familiar face on The Masked Singer and has his own radio show in LA.

Nick Cannon love life

In 2008, Nick began dating global superstar Mariah Carey and the couple tied the knot shortly after on her Mariah's private estate in the Bahamas.

Nick and Mariah had two children together

Three years later, the married couple welcomed their boy-girl twins Moroccan and Monroe. However, just one year later the couple called it quits and their divorce was finalised in 2016. In 2017, Nick welcomed his third child, a son named Golden, with model Brittany Bell.

