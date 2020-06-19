How much do the Celebrity Gogglebox stars make? Have you been tuning into the latest series?

The famous faces of Gogglebox are currently delighting fans of the Channel 4 show - but just how much are the funny and talented stars paid for the latest series? Find out here...

It sounds like the Channel 4 series, which sees the celebs settle down to watch the most talked-about television of the week, is one of the best gigs around! A TV insider told The Sun that it is an "absolute coup" for most stars, and revealed that the stars reportedly received £2,000 per episode, along with expenses paid for all of their food and drink. Not too bad!

Stars to appear in this series include Denise van Outen and her partner Eddie, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon, Zoe Ball and her son, Woody Cook, Harry and Sandra Redknapp, Nicola Adams and her partner Ella, and Love Island power couple Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore.

Fans have been loving the new series, particularly when last week's episode saw the celebs tune in to watch Channel 4's Naked Attraction. One person wrote on Twitter: "#CelebrityGogglebox was brilliant tonight, especially watching #nakedattraction & the reactions were hilarious." Another added: "@StaceySolomon 's face in some parts of #CelebrityGogglebox tonight was brilliant the way @realjoeswash was going on."

So are the celebrity Goggleboxers paid more than the non-famous families who feature on the show? According to The Sun, they have a considerable pay rise in comparison, as the usual series regulars receive £1,500 a month per family to star on the show, which is usually done in two six-hour shifts of watching telly.

The Gogglebox stars still have day jobs, with Ellie and Izzi working as a hairdresser and nail technician respectively, Baasit Saddiqui employed as an IT teacher while his brother Umar is an IT technician, and Jenny working as a landlady for a pub in Paull.