Brand new comedy The Other One on BBC is great show to add to your list this weekend. The new show, which boasts a whole host of familiar faces in its cast including Rebecca Front (The Thick of It) and Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey), is sure to be leaving you in stitches.

Ellie White (right) as Cathy in The Other One

The comedy's leading star Ellie White, however, has a unique royal link. Find out what it is below...

WATCH: The Other One official trailer

The Other One star Ellie White's royal link

Viewers may recognise Ellie White, who plays Cathy in the BBC show, from playing Princess Beatrice in popular spoof comedy The Windsors.

Ellie played Princess Beatrice in The Windsors

Ellie first appeared as the royal in 2016 and has been a regular on the comedy ever since, with the most recent third series being aired earlier this year. Ellie appeared in the comedy alongside some other big names in TV including Harry Enfield, who played Prince Charles, Hugh Skinner as 'Wills' and Louise Ford as Kate.

What is The Other One about?

The Other One tells the story of Cat and Cathy who discover they're half siblings after their father's death. Now that they're acquainted, the two work on getting to know each other and navigating their new-found lives.

The comedy has plenty of familiar faces in its cast

Cathy is played by Ellie and Cat is played by Misfits star Lauren Socha. Playing Cathy's controlling mum and widow Tess is Rebecca Front, with Siobhan Finneran playing Cat's mum (and the mistress) Marilyn.

What else has Ellie White appeared in?

As well as her role in The Windsors and The Other One, Ellie has had a number of others roles in popular TV shows such as Stath Lets Flats, Damned and This Time with Alan Partridge. The comedian began her career working in stand-up, landing gigs at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival along other well-known comedians such as Aisling Bea and Romesh Ranganathan. Other credits of hers include House of Fools, Inside No.9 and Class Dismissed.

