Fans are all saying the same thing about The Luminaries Have you been watching the new BBC drama?

The Luminaries premiered on BBC One on Sunday, and while plenty of viewers tuned into the period drama based on the bestselling novel by Eleanor Catton, fans took to social media to discuss the episode, with plenty of them saying the exact same thing.

The series, which follows a young woman who travels to New Zealand to seek her fortune but instead becomes embroiled in a plot resulting in the death of a local man and the disappearance of her new friend, Emery Staines, has been labelled as confusing by some due to the show's flashbacks.

Have you been enjoying the new series?

One person wrote: "Is anyone else finding this a bit difficult to follow? Not sure why but I'm struggling." Another added: "I really wish they would tell stories in a straight narrative instead of all this trendy jumping around. Unnecessary and annoying."

A third person wrote: "You can tell it’s ‘quality’ drama. They tell the story in a weird order so it’s difficult to know what’s going on and who people are. You have to work hard to follow it. Which proves how ‘clever’ it is. Overdo it though and the result is just dull I’m afraid."

Eva Green stars in the new BBC series

However, another was quick to poke fun at viewers' confusion, writing: "Is it really a new BBC show if there aren't people all over Twitter complaining that they don't understand what's going on?"

Another person endeavoured to help clear the plot of episode one up for perplexed viewers, writing: "Right. Girl arrives in New Zealand. Loses her bag. Woman gets bag back for her. Purse missing. No money. Bag lady offers her job. Invariably prostitution. Cut to future. She is accused of murder of bag lady's husband and is in possession of his gold. Now go to bed." The next episode of the new series will air on Monday evening on BBC One.