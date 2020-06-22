Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid will be swapping her morning coffee for a Friday night tipple in July as it has been revealed that she will be joining the all-star line-up on Celebrity Gogglebox! The TV personality will be joined by the one and only Judge Robert Rinder, who announced the exciting news on Twitter.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant wrote: "Delighted to say my dear friend @susannareid100b and I will be joining the esteemed @c4gogglebox sofa dwellers later this series. Susanna, my flatulent dog and I can be caught passing judgement from Friday 3rd July on @channel4 #celebritygogglebox."

Judge Rinder and Susanna will be joining the likes of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Fans were delighted by the news, with one writing: "You will be absolutely hilarious can’t wait." Another added: "Oh! Yes! That will be good TV." A third fan tweeted: "Cannot wait. Love @susannareid100 too!"

Stars to appear in this series also include Denise van Outen and her partner Eddie, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon, Zoe Ball and her son, Woody Cook, Harry and Sandra Redknapp, Nicola Adams and her partner Ella, and Love Island power couple Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore.

Judge Rinder will be starring on the show

Viewers have been loving the series so far, and were in stitches on Friday night, with one writing: "There is one glaringly obvious problem with #CelebrityGogglebox... It’s just not on long enough," while another wrote: "Said it before, this has been the best line up of celebrities, been hilarious every week."

Sadie Frost has also confirmed she will be joining the show with her two sons, Rafferty and Rudy. She said: "I absolutely love Gogglebox and couldn’t be more thrilled to be on the show, especially with Raff and Rudy. It’s definitely safe to say we have very different TV tastes but we’re looking forward to seeing what comes our way."